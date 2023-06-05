Together Co connects people and places across Brighton and Hove for Loneliness Awareness Week

A Brighton and Hove charity is asking people to make a pledge to connect with their community during Loneliness Awareness Week. The Pier2Peer campaign, created by loneliness charity Together Co, will focus on popular tourist hotspots often visited by people who view them as places of togetherness.

Together Co's Pier2Peer campaign will promote connection during Loneliness Awareness Week which runs from June 12-18

From June 12-18, we will be telling people’s stories of community and connection to raise awareness and break the stigma around loneliness and social isolation.

Living alone and poor social connections have a devastating impact on health with a 29% increased risk of death from social isolation. In Brighton and Hove, 22,000 people often or always feel lonely (ONS 2022 Survey).

We will also be holding a Pier2Peer afternoon tea in Brighton Palace Pier’s Palm Court on June 16, bringing together more than 100 people from different communities across Brighton, Hove and Worthing.

Celebrity vet Dr Marc Abraham OBE and Jackie O'Quinn, Mayor of Brighton and Hove

Brighton Palace Pier has been a place of connection for 124 years; the afternoon tea will celebrate the people who use our services, those who give their time, and organisations which have partnered or collaborated with us.

Special guests will include our ambassador, celebrity vet Dr Marc Abraham OBE, and Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Jackie O’Quinn.

The Glamour Club, a Worthing-based initiative founded by Janice Moth, which is focused on bringing people together who are lonely or socially isolated, and generating friendships, will help run the event. Worthing Town Crier Bob Smytherman will share announcements on the day.

April Baker, Together Co’s CEO, said: “Our Pier2Peer campaign aims to get people talking about these issues, as well as making connections within their communities.

Together Co befriending match Ivan and Robert

“Speak to the people around you, have a cup of tea with your neighbour, or check in on the person down the road who lives on their own.

“We can all find ways of promoting togetherness and taking care of each other, and we hope Pier2Peer galvanizes people to do just that.”

Dr Marc Abraham added: “I truly believe that community and connection are key to breaking the stigma around loneliness and social isolation.

“Together Co does brilliant work within the city. I hope this campaign resonates with people and inspires them to do something to help make a difference.”

Other piers across the UK, including Bangor Pier in Wales and Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, will also be holding their own events during Loneliness Awareness Week to support our Pier2Peer campaign.

Anne Ackord, CEO of Brighton Pier Group plc, said: “As our charity of the year, we are delighted to be able to host the Pier2Peer event and raise greater awareness of loneliness and social isolation, not only in Brighton and Hove, but across the UK.

“Other piers have been keen to do something to show their support and we hope this will encourage more people to think about connection within their communities.”

