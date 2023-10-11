Together Co partners with Brighton City Girl

Together Co has been chosen as Brighton Girl’s charity partner, helping us to connect with new communities across Brighton and Hove.

Brighton Girl is the founding community of the City Girl Network, started by Pippa Moyle seven years ago when she moved to Brighton and Hove and wanted to find a way to meet new people.

Connecting Communities

Brighton City Girl supports more than 30,000 women living in Brighton and Hove, as well as 5,000 more in its Worthing Girl and Rural Sussex Girl communities.

Pippa Moyle (centre), from Brighton Girl, and Vanina Pessini and Ruth Lumley, from Together Co

Pippa’s love of connecting communities drew her to Together Co, which tackles loneliness and social isolation through its befriending and social prescribing services.

So far Brighton Girl has raised £250 for Together Co from add-ons to tickets sales for its events.

Pippa said: “I created Brighton Girl because I felt lonely in the city I live in, and I needed some support, guidance and encouragement.

People enjoying a Brighton Girl networking event

“Since creating it I have become less lonely, but I have met a lot of people who are lonely.

“Together Co’s values align with ours which is why this partnership works so well. “What we want to do is to raise awareness while fundraising.

“We want to educate people about how they can recognise loneliness in themselves and in others.”

Collaboration

April Baker, Together Co CEO, said: “The community Pippa has created in Brighton, Hove, and other parts of the UK is inspiring.

“This is a thriving example of looking after people’s social health and the positivity of human connection.