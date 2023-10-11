Together Co partners with Brighton City Girl
Brighton Girl is the founding community of the City Girl Network, started by Pippa Moyle seven years ago when she moved to Brighton and Hove and wanted to find a way to meet new people.
Connecting Communities
Brighton City Girl supports more than 30,000 women living in Brighton and Hove, as well as 5,000 more in its Worthing Girl and Rural Sussex Girl communities.
Pippa’s love of connecting communities drew her to Together Co, which tackles loneliness and social isolation through its befriending and social prescribing services.
So far Brighton Girl has raised £250 for Together Co from add-ons to tickets sales for its events.
Brighton Girl
Pippa said: “I created Brighton Girl because I felt lonely in the city I live in, and I needed some support, guidance and encouragement.
“Since creating it I have become less lonely, but I have met a lot of people who are lonely.
“Together Co’s values align with ours which is why this partnership works so well. “What we want to do is to raise awareness while fundraising.
“We want to educate people about how they can recognise loneliness in themselves and in others.”
Collaboration
April Baker, Together Co CEO, said: “The community Pippa has created in Brighton, Hove, and other parts of the UK is inspiring.
“This is a thriving example of looking after people’s social health and the positivity of human connection.
“We were delighted to be chosen as their charity partner and look forward to collaborating with Brighton Girl to reach out to many more communities in the city.”