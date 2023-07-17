Too early to talk about mince pies? Seaford Striders don’t think so...

The Seaford Striders Mince Pie 10 Mile returns on December 10, 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the seasonal favourite race!

The race, which starts at Peacehaven Leisure Centre at 11am, is hosted and marshalled by the very merry Seaford Striders. Runners are encouraged to sport festive gear for the 10 mile undulating course.

The course is approximately 6 miles off road on farm tracks and bridleways (which can get muddy), with the remaining 4 miles on reasonably quiet roads. There is a testing hill at around 6 miles, but plenty of support en-route from the marshalling team.

Runners at last year's Seaford Striders Mince Pie 10 mile

This year’s race is sponsored by David Jordan Estate Agents and Intersport and will also support two local charities: The Seahaven Storehouse, an independent Christian foodbank, has been providing food support to individuals and families in need within the Seahaven area since 2009 and The Sussex Heart Charity which has been providing unwavering support to heart patients throughout Sussex for more than three decades.

Race day will feature festive tunes plus a kit swop managed by The Green Runners, photography by Sussex Sports Photography and a pre-run warm-up led by GingerFit. Post-race massages will also be available.

Prizes include a Bespoke anniversary medal, mince pie and goody pack for all finishers plus Spot Prizes for lucky runners. Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, along with Christmas Puddings for the 4th and 5th male and female runners. There will also be a Team award for turn out.

Entries for the Mince Pie 10 sell out fast and there are no on the day entries. Secure your place now at Nice Work Race Management : Mince Pie 10 (nice-work.org.uk)

Seasonal fun at Seaford Striders' Mince Pie 10 mile race 2022

Event Information will be sent out to all registered entrants prior to race day.