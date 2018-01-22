Tools worth thousands stolen in burglary

Specialist tools worth £30,000 were stolen in a break-in at the Kingfisher Motor Company, The Street, Selmeston.

It happened between 6.15pm on Wednesday (January 17) and 8.15am on Thursday (January 18).

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 342 of 18/01.

Meanwhile, police have urged rural business owners to be alert to criminal activity and to review and enhance their security measures where appropriate.

Advice includes ensuring any doors or windows are locked and secure when not in use; identifying and reinforcing any vulnerable areas; making sure units are well-lit and if possible protected by alarms and closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) and ensuring keys are not left on the premises.