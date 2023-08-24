Year 11 students at Ormiston Six Villages Academy are reaping the rewards of their commitment to their studies today collecting exam results which show a record number of top grades and high performances obtained across all subject areas.

Today’s results show a significant rise across measures, and a rise of 11 per cent on pre-pandemic results. There is particular success in top grades, with 41 per cent of students achieving at least one top grade and some students achieving a fantastic full set of top grades.

Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), there are some particular individual highlights:

Josiah C successfully achieved grade 9 in English language, Maths, Double Science, History, Spanish and PE, Distinction* in Music and grade 8 in English literature and Further Maths.

Alongside the commitments of his role as Deputy Head Boy, Harvey achieved 9 in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and History. He also achieved Distinction* in Performing Arts and 8 in Spanish and Further Maths.

Jack D (one Distinction*, two 8s, two 7s, three 6s, one 5 and one 4) contributed immensely to the Student Council at Six Villages. In Year 11, Jack became the National Student Voice Chair and hosted the annual OAT National Conference where he represented over 30,000 students across 43 OAT academies.

Other top grade achievers include Isobel R (one 9, five 8s, two 7s, one 6 and one 5 in Further Maths), Mason N (one 9, six 8s, two 7s and a 6 in Further Maths), Frankie T (two 9s, four 8s, one 7, one Merit and one 6), Charlie E (one 9, three 8s, three 7s, two 6s), Marek D (one Distinction*, four 8s, five 7s), William S (three 8s, three 7s, two 6s, one Merit), Immi R (four 8s, two 7s, four 6s, one 4) and Isaac L (one Distinction*, one Distinction, two 8s, three 7s, three 6s). Making fantastic progress from their starting point includes Tamanna R, Jack R, Katharine H and Jennifer W.

This follows an excellent year for the academy, which was again rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors in November 2022 and commended for going “from strength to strength”.

Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy said:

“It is a privilege to be celebrating with our students today as they receive their exam results. I could not be prouder of this cohort and their achievements as a whole. This cohort established our first ever Well-being Ambassador group following the pandemic and obtained the Eco Schools Green Flag Award.

“I would like to congratulate all of our students who have achieved these results through hard work and dedication to their studies. I would also like to thank our dedicated staff, the governing body, parents and carers who have provided unfailing support. It is our academy’s absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential and we are therefore delighted to see a strong rise in GCSE results and in the number of students achieving top grades (7s, 8, 9s, D, D*).