Top Hat in Chichester - "There is so much joy!"

Chichester Festival Theatre are offering Top Hat this summer as “the musical equivalent of the finest vintage champagne – effervescent, elegant and exhilarating.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Ann Triplett, who is playing Madge Hardwick in the show, certainly agrees.

“I saw the film obviously. I grew up watching those MGM films and I saw it in town. I guess I knew it. I knew the songs, and it's very exciting and lovely to be part of it. The lovely thing is there's just so much joy and amazing dancing and amazing singing and amazing songs. With one of the songs when it starts, every time I get a shiver. There is so much joy. It's very silly but it is not all silly. It's a madcap story of mistaken identity intertwined with lovely costumes and beautiful dancing. It is pure entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am playing Madge Hardwick and I am married to Horace. No one is to blame in their marriage but they have drifted apart though they do get back together by the end of it. It's a story of love. It's the story of two couples. One couple has been together for a bit and they have reached a kind of seven-year itch and have to remind each other why they got together. And then you've got the story of young love, the young people falling in love and the beginning of their relationship. It's about love, it's about marriage and it's about staying together.

“Madge is a little bit like Dolly Levi. She's one of those people that you would want to have at your party. She is quick witted. She is friends with everyone. She seems to know everyone and she likes a drink. She is not alcoholic but she likes to have fun. She's at that point in her life where fun is what she wants. She's always been around money so she's not very good at it. She just thinks that it will always be there, but in her marriage she and Horace just keep missing each other and things just aren't like they used to be. They've got their separate passions. Horace is a bit more old fashioned. He's got an eye for a good-looking girl but never does anything about it. Madge doesn't get sidetracked in that way. She genuinely loves her husband but they haven't realised that they need to work at it.”

For Sally it's the latest in a long line of musicals that she has done: “I don't know why I have done so many musicals. I started my career really in pop and in the music industry. And then I was in a band. I thought that that was going to be my career. I didn't really ever set out to be in musicals but I just started doing them and enjoying them. I started dancing when I was two years old, and I suppose I can read a scene and people like that and I can dance and people like that and I have just carried on.”

Sally was last in Chichester in the last big MGM musical that she did which was A Damsel in Distress in 2015: “I loved it. I had a lot of dance to do, and that's my first love. Chichester is the most fabulous place. My husband's family come from Worthing so I know the area and it's just lovely to be here. It's a wonderful place.”