NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Top marks for Horsham home care organisation

Alina Homecare Horsham is celebrating being awarded the highest possible client review score of 10 on homecare.co.uk - the independent online home care search directory.
By Jane HunnableContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

Local families seeking high quality home care can be reassured when looking for compassionate support for their loved one, that other local people hold Alina Homecare Horsham in such high regard. Verified, trustworthy reviews on Homecare.co.uk from clients and their families are based on 5 key categories: staff, care/support, management, treated with dignity and value for money.

Alina Homecare Horsham Registered Manager, Yanina says, "The whole Team is delighted to have this top score of 10 on homecare.co.uk, which is testament to the quality of care we deliver for our clients in their own homes, every day. I am so very proud of them”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operations Director, Justine Pickford said: “We are thrilled to have received this accolade, which shows the Team’s dedication to providing the “Alina Homecare Difference, emphasising core values of quality, integrity and respect”.

Most Popular
A proud Yanina with her Alina Homecare Horsham Team. A proud Yanina with her Alina Homecare Horsham Team.
A proud Yanina with her Alina Homecare Horsham Team.

Alina Homecare Horsham provides services to people living in Barns Green, Billingshurst, Cowfold, Henfield, Horsham, Partridge Green, Pulborough and Southwater. It can be daunting finding the right home services for family members, especially if care is needed urgently, but Alina Homecare can help. Alina Homecare’s reviews can be read at https://alinahomecare.com/locations/horsham.

Related topics:Billingshurst