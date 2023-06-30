Top marks for Horsham home care organisation

Alina Homecare Horsham is celebrating being awarded the highest possible client review score of 10 on homecare.co.uk - the independent online home care search directory.

Local families seeking high quality home care can be reassured when looking for compassionate support for their loved one, that other local people hold Alina Homecare Horsham in such high regard. Verified, trustworthy reviews on Homecare.co.uk from clients and their families are based on 5 key categories: staff, care/support, management, treated with dignity and value for money.

Alina Homecare Horsham Registered Manager, Yanina says, "The whole Team is delighted to have this top score of 10 on homecare.co.uk, which is testament to the quality of care we deliver for our clients in their own homes, every day. I am so very proud of them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operations Director, Justine Pickford said: “We are thrilled to have received this accolade, which shows the Team’s dedication to providing the “Alina Homecare Difference, emphasising core values of quality, integrity and respect”.

A proud Yanina with her Alina Homecare Horsham Team.