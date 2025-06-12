Top names join Poetry & Jazz Café at the Festival of Chichester

This year’s Poetry & Jazz Café at the Festival of Chichester features acclaimed duo Helen Ivory and Martin Figura, who both have new poetry collections recently published.

The Big House Jazz Band will also be taking part – at the Assembly Room in North Street at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 24.

Tickets £15 from the Novium, 01243 816525. Info/tickets at https://festivalofchichester.co.uk/event/event-sw6-poetry-and-jazz-cafe/

Organiser Barry Smith explains: “The Poetry & Jazz Café has always been one of the big events in every Festival of Chichester since its launch. It has a party atmosphere with a cabaret set-up, free home-made cake and a bar for refreshments. We’ve been able to establish it on the national scene as one of the premier words and music offerings, featuring star names like Sir Andrew Motion and Jo Shapcott from the poetry world and top jazz players like Jo Fooks and Julian Stringle. We’re delighted to be keep up our reputation with two brilliant poets well-known on the national scene this year.

“Headlining is Helen Ivory, a writer and visual artist who received a Society of Authors Cholmondeley Award last year. She edits Ink Sweat and Tears and teaches for the National Centre for Writing Academy. Her chapbook Maps of the Abandoned City was published by SurVision in 2019 and the poem The Square of the Clockmaker is riding the rails as one of the Poems on the Underground. She has had work translated into Polish, Ukrainian, Croatian and Spanish. Wunderkammer: New and Selected Poems appeared in the US last year. Constructing a Witch, her sixth Bloodaxe collection, is a PBS Winter Recommendation.

“Joining Helen on the poetry bill is her partner Martin Figura. His collection and show Whistle were shortlisted for the Ted Hughes Award and won the 2013 Saboteur Award for Best Spoken Word Show. Shed (Gatehouse Press) and Dr Zeeman’s Catastrophe Machine (Cinnamon Press) were both published in 2016. In 2021 he was Salisbury NHS Writer in Residence; the resulting pamphlet My Name is Mercy (Fair Acre Press) won a national NHS award. A second pamphlet from Fair Acre Press Sixteen Sonnets for Care came out in October 2022. His collection The Remaining Men (Cinnamon Press) was published in 2024. Martin and Helen hail from Norwich.”

Barry added: “The jazz part of the evening is in the safe hands of Arundel-based keyboardist Mike Carey whose Big House band will be regaling the audience with jazz classics from greats like Duke Ellington as well as his own toe-tapping tunes. And, of course, we offer complimentary cake in the interval to keep people in the party mood!”

The brand-new Poetry & All That Jazz magazine, published by the South Downs Poetry Festival, will also be launched at the event, featuring top poets including Penelope Shuttle and Frieda Hughes alongside local writers.

“The Poetry and Jazz Café is always one of the most popular events of the Festival of Chichester and it is definitely advisable to book in advance to make sure of a seat.”

The Poetry & Jazz Café, Tuesday, June 24, 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ.