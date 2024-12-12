Topical sketch-show comedy returns to Worthing this Christmas

The Treason Show makes its first visit to Worthing since the pandemic with That Was The Year That Was 24.

Brighton’s award-winning satirical comedy troupe is bringing to town their Christmas special, a review of the year – in what could be the start of regular Worthing appearances if all goes well.

They will be in The Rooms at the Guildbourne Centre, BN11 1LZ, on Saturday, December 21 at 7.30pm, with tickets available at www.treasonshow.co.uk.

Show creator Mark Brailsford said: “We were about to do a show in Worthing when Covid hit. We got cancelled by the first lockdown and at that point we hadn't played Worthing for a couple of years. We were upstairs at the Dome Cinema with that lovely view and it had been a lovely gig. It was one of our favourite gigs so we're really pleased to be back.

“We had looked at a couple of options but Worthing Theatres where we had been before seem to have changed how they work with comedy. It seems to be based around stand-up and they didn't really want to know so I gave up on them which is a shame really because we've done lots of shows there.”

So Mark needed to find a new venue: “And I heard about these comedy rooms upstairs at the Guildbourne Centre. I thought OK let's have a look and contacted them and I saw this wonderful performing space. It is just fantastic. You've got space which is at a premium these days, especially space where you can do a cabaret layout, and you’ve also got a good stage and a good sound system and good audiovisual equipment, a proper modern equipped venue which does also have a bar so I thought let's give it a go. It is expensive but I thought it was worth a try

“If we can get the crowds we need, then we've got proof of concept. We need to be thinking how we can make it work and how we can market it. It's a big ask and it's actually a huge risk for us. I'm a bit nervous about it but I think the audience is there. I have faith in Worthing. We need about 150 people and if we get that we could be looking at doing Worthing maybe every other month. If we get more than that then maybe who knows we could be doing it monthly.

“Home has always been Brighton for the show but I was born in Shoreham. I'm a local boy. Actually I was front page of the Herald when I was In Oh What A Lovely War in 1983. And then I came back with a tour of To Kill A Mockingbird which went to the West End. I was the understudy and I actually went on in Worthing and I got the headline ‘Understudy steals the show!’”

As for the show in Worthing this Christmas: “It's a topical fast-paced sketch show that is a cross between Spitting Image and The Fast Show and Have I Got News For You. This is a distillation show, a review of the year but with some topical up-to-date material. The Christmas show is the bumper edition of the year, and we throw the kitchen sink at it. We’ve got a team of 30 writers and we have a writers’ meeting in a pub. Some of the writers are across the world but 12 to 15 of them are local and we start the process of putting together the show at that meeting. But material is coming in by email all the time and sometimes I'm writing new material half an hour before I go on stage. It's going to be bang up-to-date, mega topical and punchline driven.”