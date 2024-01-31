Tough Mudder season opener to be held in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team behind the event say: “Get ready to push your limits to the extreme at Tough Mudder South East 2024. Bringing an adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing experience like never before, the world leading obstacle course kicks off the season at the stunning Pippingford Park in Nutley, Uckfield.

“This year, Tough Mudder has taken things to a whole new level, making it an unmissable highlight on your bucket list. The hills of Pippingford Park will test both newcomers and the most seasoned participants by offering a challenge that goes beyond the everyday tough.

"Prepare to conquer obstacles set against stunning views and tackle terrain that will quite literally leave you breathless.

“This year, Tough Mudder will be upping the stakes by offering only two distances for those who are truly seeking to earn their coveted headbands and medals. It's not a race; it's a journey that goes beyond the ordinary, pushing you to discover what you're truly made of.

“Situated halfway between London and Brighton, Pippingford Park welcomes participants from the South of England and beyond, with the convenient location ensures that mud seekers can easily access the event.

"Mark your calendars for April 6, 2024, and get ready to conquer new challenges, break through personal boundaries, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information, registration details, and updates, visit: https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/south-east/.

Before and after the event, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Tough Mudder Village.

With a buzzing energy and a great vibe, the Village will be the perfect place to connect with fellow participants, share stories, and celebrate your triumphs. The action-packed day will have three distinct courses for all ages tailored to challenge participants of all fitness levels. Whether you're a hardcore enthusiast or a newcomer ready to embrace the thrill, there's a course just for you.

The Courses:

(20+ Obstacles, 10+ Mile Course): Brace yourself for the ultimate test of strength and endurance as you navigate through more than 10 miles of challenging terrain, overcoming 20+ heart-pounding obstacles along the way. This is the course for those who live for the thrill.

(12+ Obstacles, 3 - 5+ Mile Course): Perfect for those seeking a slightly shorter yet equally exhilarating challenge, The Challenger offers a 3 to 5 mile course filled with 12+ obstacles that will push your limits and leave you with a sense of accomplishment that lasts a lifetime.

Lidl Mudder (1 Mile Course for Kids): Introduce your little ones to the world of Tough Mudder with the much-loved 1-mile Lidl Mudder. This specially designed course ensures a fun and safe introduction to the excitement of obstacle racing, setting the stage for a lifetime of adventure.

Matthew Brooke, Managing Director of Tough Mudder, said: "I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of the Tough Mudder 2024 season and its newest South East event, in the stunning landscapes of Pippingford Park.