NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Tour de Barchester completes 280 mile gruelling charity ride, taking in Sussex care homes

For the second year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals took on a gruelling fundraising cycling challenge this time from Exeter to Eastbourne and then on to Purley.
By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
The Barchester Foundation riding teamThe Barchester Foundation riding team
The Barchester Foundation riding team

All money generated from the initiative has been donated to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

Over four days, from June 6 to 9, a team of Barchester staff cycled a mammoth 276 miles from Exeter to Purley, stopping at 15 care homes across Barchester’s South division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At every service, the core cyclists: Simon McCall, Commercial Director and Shona Conway, Project Co-ordinator, were met with a rapturous welcome from staff, residents and local community members who had organised fund-raising events with all kinds of entertainment, from garden parties to fancy dress, chocolate fountains to residents on static bikes matching them mile for mile – the homes pulled out all the stops to show their support and help raise funds.

Most Popular

A fantastic time was had by all.

To find out more about life at Sycamore Grove, please visit our website: www.barchester.com/sycamoregrove to donate to this amazing cause please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/tourdebarchester23

Related topics:Sussex