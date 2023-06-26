Tour de Barchester completes 280 mile gruelling charity ride, taking in Sussex care homes

All money generated from the initiative has been donated to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.
Over four days, from June 6 to 9, a team of Barchester staff cycled a mammoth 276 miles from Exeter to Purley, stopping at 15 care homes across Barchester’s South division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.
At every service, the core cyclists: Simon McCall, Commercial Director and Shona Conway, Project Co-ordinator, were met with a rapturous welcome from staff, residents and local community members who had organised fund-raising events with all kinds of entertainment, from garden parties to fancy dress, chocolate fountains to residents on static bikes matching them mile for mile – the homes pulled out all the stops to show their support and help raise funds.
A fantastic time was had by all.
To find out more about life at Sycamore Grove, please visit our website: www.barchester.com/sycamoregrove to donate to this amazing cause please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/tourdebarchester23