Tour De Barchester - Lydfords Care Home welcome cyclists In style in East Hoathly

For the second year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals took on a gruelling cycling challenge this time from Exeter to Eastbourne and then on to Purley. Their aim was to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Greeting The Cyclists Greeting The Cyclists
Greeting The Cyclists

Over four days, from June 6 to June 9, a team of Barchester staff cycled a mammoth 276 miles from Exeter to Purley, stopping at 15 care homes across Barchester’s South division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

On 8th June at 6pm the tour stopped at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly where they were welcomed by staff and residents who offered them cold towels, freshly cooked barbecue and refreshing drinks. Lydfords arranged an evening of celebrations out the front of the home. Field and Flame BBQ came in and cooked some delicious meals on their charcoal barbecue for everyone. The homes head chef Enrico made some amazing sides dishes and desserts to accompany the barbecue.

There was live entertainment, games for the children and a special VIP area for the cyclists including goodie bags. Donations were gratefully received on the day. Relatives and the local community also got into the spirit of the event by arriving on their bikes to support the cyclists.

Rikki Gene-Bury General Manager at Lydfords, said: “It was a wonderful sight to see the cyclists arriving at our home, they are absolutely amazing – what a fantastic effort. It was lovely to be able to give them some refreshments, food and a bit of a pit stop before they carried on their way. Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”

