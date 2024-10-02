Town centre growth and new business openings in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During the past three years, Hailsham has welcomed a range of new businesses, resulting in there currently being a small number of empty retail units in the town centre which compares well to current national averages.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook has officially opened a succession of new businesses in the town since 2022, which have included Aesthetics 4 You, Knitty Gritty and Raystede charity shop in the High Street; Sweethearts Party Boutique, Monkey King Games, Luxury Nails 5F, Smokin' Aces and Lyons Electrical in George Street and Belle's Pottery Studio & Cafe in Station Road.

Additionally, Shelly's, Burton's Solicitors and Sjaan Dance Academy have opened in St Mary's Walk, along with Angela Marden Estate Agents in North Street, Bijoux Brews Community Shop in the Quintins Centre and Sweet Tooth, Hailsham Barbers 2 and The Laurel in Market Square.

Some of the businesses which have set up shop so far in 2024 include Nic Gray Virtual Assistant & VA Mentor (located inside The Laurel, Market Square), K&J Glow Up Aesthetics in North Street and Good To Glow in George Street.

"I am delighted to have attended many shop openings recently and it's great to see enterprising people continue to set up businesses in our town," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, delighted to see Hailsham’s business activity strengthening. "We have an increasingly vibrant town centre - and the opening of these new businesses is a great addition!"

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say that what we must all remember, is that local independent businesses are an asset to our community, and it is important that we support our local economy by purchasing goods and services from them whenever possible rather than relying on just the larger out-of-town stores and service providers."

Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "Hailsham is the place to be and there has been a marked reduction in the number of empty shops in the town centre since 2022. We're pleased to see such a variety of new businesses open here and are delighted that business owners recognise the town's potential."

"Both the Town Council and Hailsham Forward (Town Team) have been working hard to raise Hailsham's profile as a shopping and eating destination, and we hope to see a continuation of the town's growth in the coming years."

"Not only is it excellent to see Hailsham's offering strengthen with these new businesses bringing something unique to complement the existing businesses already lining the town centre streets of our market town, but it's essential that business owners - particularly independent proprietors - continue to collaborate to establish a strong community which helps to establish a sense of place for Hailsham and ultimately attract new visitors."