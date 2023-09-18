Town council supporting Hailsham Arts Festival events

This year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, has kicked off with a varied line-up of art exhibitions, live music and drama performances, literature competitions, children's workshops and more, and has been commended by the Town Mayor for its "amazing wealth of artistic talent."

The festival to date has attracted a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield and will continue to offer a wide variety of exhibits, workshops and performances to suit all tastes through most of September.

The Town Mayor got into the festival spirit when he joined in the celebrations of Hailsham Festival's 'Mayor’s Concert', which was held at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday [16th September].

Lego Building Imagination Workshop (Hailsham Festival)

Members of the public enjoyed the free event, which was introduced by Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, before performances by Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir and acclaimed Bass Baritone, Jozik Kotz.

"Hailsham has such amazingly rich groups of choristers and it was an honour for me to be part of this year's Hailsham Festival by hosting this special concert," said Cllr Holbrook. "I am very grateful to the Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices, Josik Kotz and, of course, the Festival Committee for organising what was undeniably an amazing concert and we all look forward to the wide range of live entertainment performances, as well as art trails, and workshops, which will showcase throughout the remainder of the month."

Also held on Saturday was a Children's Lego® Imagination Building Workshop, which took place at the Hailsham Memorial Institute Club, at which young people got creative, completed challenges and won various prizes on the day.

30 children aged 5-11 were treated to the free workshop led by the Hailsham Community Land Trust, which is supported by the town council.

"Children who attended the workshop felt inspired and certainly got creative," said Cllr Mary Laxton, workshop organiser and a director of the Hailsham Community Land Trust. "Although perhaps he best part was seeing the children and families enjoying working together on the day."

"Thanks must go to everyone who attended the workshop and helped with its planning and promotion, as well as to organisers of the Hailsham Festival in general for all the hard work and generous support given from the outset."

The Mayor's Concert and Children's Lego® Imagination Building Workshop were just part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, itself being one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and attracting a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield.

The full programme of events for the festival, which runs throughout September, is available to download via their website (hailshamfestival.co.uk).

The programme provides information on the wide range of forthcoming events including a new staging of Orwell's 1984 which will take place at Hailsham Pavilion (following sell-out performances in Eastbourne and Hastings), an appearance at the Pavilion by the world-famous recorder player, Piers Adams (formerly of Red Priest) who will present Baroque Alchemy with keyboardist Lyndy Mayle, and actor Jeffrey Holland (Hi de Hi) who will visit the Pavilion to perform his one-man show ‘…and this is my friend, Mr Laurel’.

Other entertainment will include an evening of Burlesque at B12 Wine Bar and Kitchen and a singalong screening of Frozen and, once again, the festival is inviting members of the community to share and showcase their creative achievements in their Virtual Art Gallery and publications.

Other highlights include art trails, live rock 'n roll and folk music, morris dancers, a new murder mystery event with fish and chips, writing competitions, a Greek mythology presentation and, of course, the ever-popular Nostalgia Fair on Saturday 23rd September, with free entry and featuring fairground rides, live entertainment, a fancy dress competition, food, drink and more.

"Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture represents a celebration of both professional and amateur talent, creativity and imagination centred in the market town of Hailsham and its surrounding area," said Tony Biggin, Hailsham Festival Chair. "The arts represent a vital component of our culture, enriching our community and creating a vibrant landscape from which we all benefit."