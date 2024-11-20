Town council to joint sponsor next year's Hailsham Community Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of this year's Hailsham Community Run, the Town Council has agreed to allocate £6,000 in match-funding/sponsorship for the 3K race in 2025 and is reminding the public to mark the date of next year's run in their diaries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 18th May 2025, organisers are confident that the next event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

Registration for participants is now officially open: www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. The target number of participants in the run next year is 1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls will be organising the event, working alongside Sports Systems Ltd, who will provide the technical expertise.

Hailsham Community Run 2023

The Town Council's funding will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of next year's run include Alinker UK (1-mile), The Royal Indian (5K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K).

Again, Roland Dunn Sales and Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners, Hailsham United Junior Football Club will be managing the 100 marshals needed for the event and Miss Walls Food will be providing cakes at the finish line. Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local schools, community groups, voluntary associations and individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible after the launch date to avoid disappointment.

"The date is set for next year's Hailsham Community Run, so mark it in your diaries today," said Mary Laxton. "Also, the website is now open for registration, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event."

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last May with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause."

"After the success of this year's event and last year's inaugural spectacular, the Hailsham Community Run is one of the largest growing events in the running calendar in our county. The date is set for next year, so mark it in your diaries today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex. We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration in the last two years. Let's make 2025 a record-breaking event!"