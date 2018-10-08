Town gets lit-up in dramatic style

The theme for the LewesLight Community Festival is ‘Missing’ – inspired by events of 100 years ago.

It will explore women’s rights, science and technology, puzzle writing and sheep farming, along with stories of some of the people living in Lewes in the early 20th century – and the impact felt by Sussex people in the aftermath of the First World War.

Now in its fourth year, the festival will run from Friday (October 12) until Sunday (October 14), from 7-10.30pm each evening, and this year promises to be more spectacular than ever.

Free for all to attend, it has a unique identity: a fusion of light, art and design, music and historical narrative which, each year, explores different aspects of the history of the ancient market town.

As the festival expands, there is an increased opportunity for more volunteers to get involved and there is an open invitation to the community.

Extra stewards are particularly needed this year to help with the High Street road closure and look after the installations – there is also a call out for more tour guides to show people round the route each evening.

The festival will feature magnificent light installations by national and international artists, many of whom have links to the town. All designers and artists are mentoring young people from LYT Productions (formerly Lewes Youth Theatre), who are the backbone of the festival – carrying out most of the production work under the leadership of founder Phil Rose.

This gives these young people wonderful all-round hands-on experience, so that they are able to study stagecraft and possibly look for a professional career in the industry.

If you are interested in stewarding, please contact Peter Earl on 07772 031269; and if you are interested in being a tour guide, please contact Phil Rose on 07774 868840.

For more information about LewesLight or to book a tour visit: www.leweslight.uk

The festival trail for 2018 starts at Lewes Town Hall, heads westwards and circles round to end at The Lewes Arms pub, the ‘Festival Club’ for 2018.

It takes in the many fascinating historic sites along the route and the dramatic installations.