ToyBox nursery Brighton delighted to announce it has been awarded the Sanctuary Nursery Award

ToyBox nursery is delighted to announce that they have been awarded the Sanctuary Nursery Award.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BWC’s Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ pre-school, run from within the Women’s Centre, provides support to children and families in the city of Brighton. Brighton itself is recognised as a City of Sanctuary, working to provide a welcoming environment for refugees seeking sanctuary from war and persecution with a hospitable and welcoming culture.

For ToyBox, receipt of the Sanctuary Nursery Award recognises their aim to celebrate common humanity and the contributions made by those who have come here for safety, while tackling the isolation and fear faced by many seeking sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ToyBox staff work tirelessly to build trusting relationships with families, giving parents time to talk, in line with the trauma-informed practice central to the nursery’s ethos. ToyBox is uniquely placed to support families, offering in-house wrap-around support for the women whose children attend ToyBox, enabling them to access services such as therapy, peer support, or housing help.

Sanctuary Nursery Award

Having signed the City of Sanctuary Charter, Organisation Pledge, and the local Sanctuary on Sea pledge, ToyBox staff have undergone training, promoting the Fundamental British Values of equality, inclusion, and democracy, to tackle challenges faced by refugee, asylum seeking and migrant communities through the creation of a culture of safety.

Toybox demonstrates a firm understanding of the importance of a sense of belonging for children and have nurtured this with “News Flash” sessions where the children can come together and share their own stories, supported by interpreters if required. Alongside this, staff have created a “Sharing Circle” for children to freely express their own culture and religion and learn about those of other children in the nursery.

The ToyBox mission

ToyBox envisions a world where all children are honoured and respected for their potential, capabilities, and humanity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad