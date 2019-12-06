A259 Peacehaven emergency road closure: all you need to know

An emergency road closure will be in place on the A259 in Peacehaven tonight.

It will be in place from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Saturday, December 7).

The closure is due to emergency roadworks.

During this time, bus services 12, 12A and 12X will be diverted from Rottingdean White Horse up the Falmer Road and via the A27 and A26 into Newhaven in both directions.

Westbound services will serve Newhaven South Way and Elim Church and then operate around the one way system to join the above diversion, operating non-stop until Rottingdean.

Eastbound services will operate non-stop between Rottingdean and Newhaven to resume normal route at Newhaven Station.