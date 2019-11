The A27 was closed for several hours near Wilmington last night.

Pictures from the scene show the emergency services working at a two-car collision at the Wilmington crossroads, where The Street and Thornwell Road join the A27.

An eyewitness reported the incident occurred at around 5.50pm, after which the A27 was closed for several hours.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were both in attendance.