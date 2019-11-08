A27 closures planned for the weekend

Highways England is planning to close some sections of the A27 over the weekend to carry out roadworks and maintenance.

The following sections of the A27 will be closed for the next two nights from 8pm to 6am (November 8 and 9):

• The eastbound carriageway between the A283 at the Shoreham Cloverleaf roundabout and the A2038 at Hove.

• The westbound carriageway between the A2038 at Hove and the A293 at Hangleton.

• The westbound carriageway between the A270 at Falmer and the A23 junction.

The overnight road closures are planned to be repeated next weekend (November 15 and 16).

For more information visit the Traffic England website.