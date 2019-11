A road traffic accident between a van and a lamp-post near Falmer station has seen part of the A27 blocked off.

Reports on Twitter from Sussex Traffic Watch at 7am today (Monday) say the lamp-post is blocking the westbound carriageway, while the van is in the central reservation.

Sussex Traffic Watch said, “A27 westbound at Falmer road traffic collision involving a van and lamp post. Road part blocked.”

Emergency services have been approached for comment.