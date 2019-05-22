All rail lines blocked between Seaford and Brighton

Passengers travelling between Seaford and Brighton have been advised to use buses, after a broken down train blocked all rail lines this morning (Wednesday).

According to Southern Rail, services to and from Seaford will be cancelled, with disruption expected until at least 12pm.

Southern said trains are also unable to call at Bishopstone, Newhaven Harbour and Newhaven Town, whilst there is a 'reduced service' operating between Lewes and Brighton, which 'may result in services being busier than usual'.

Explaining the cause of the disruption on its website, Southern wrote: "Earlier this morning, the driver of the 04:50 Seaford and Brighton service reported issues the on-board braking system.

"Driver and fleet engineers went through a fault finding process in order to rectify the issues to allow the train to move forward, however, those where unsuccessful and the unit was deemed as failed.

"Quick response engineers are on site and having carried out initial investigations. They have requested a rescue train to attend and help move the train clear of the line."

Passengers travelling between Seaford and Brighton are advised to use the local Brighton and Hove buses to start and complete their journey.