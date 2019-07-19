‘Breakthrough’ for Cooksbridge action group campaigning for more trains

After more than ten years of campaigning for more trains to stop in Cooksbridge, an action group said they have made a ‘breakthrough’.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), parent company of Southern, has ‘significantly’ increased the number of stopping trains at Cooksbridge station, the Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group said.

The Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group

From Monday, December 16, there will be an hourly service Monday to Saturday in both directions, with greater frequency at peak times.

A spokesman for the group said: “The breakthrough has been achieved by working closely with senior managers at the company over many years to identify how additional stops could be added without adversely affecting the overall performance of the network.

“The action group would like to express its appreciation for the constructive approach adopted by the company over the years.”

The action group argued that there was a long gap in services during the middle of the day and no trains at weekends.

Phil Hutchinson, head of strategic planning for GTR, said: “We are delighted to be able to increase the number of trains serving Cooksbridge from our Winter Timetable.

“We have a strong track record of working with local stakeholders to improve train services within the local community and attention will now turn to help promote this station, not only to residents, but to attract others to use this station as part of a gateway to the South Downs National Park.”

The action group said there will still be no trains on Sundays, however it said it was working with GTR towards the introduction of a Sunday service next year.