Brighton to Lewes rail shuttle will not operate ‘until further notice’

The Brighton to Lewes shuttle will not be operating ‘until further notice’, Southern Rail said.

In a statement on Twitter, a spokesman said: “Earlier this morning a train broke down at Lewes and was subsequently taken out of service, meaning the Brighton - Lewes shuttle will not be operating until further notice.”

SUS-180108-084751001

Other services will run between the two stations, but a revised timetable will be in place, the spokesman added.

Read more: These are the gender neutral baby names predicted to be most popular in 2020

Read more: Sussex man jailed for making false 999 calls to emergency services

Read more: New images of suspects in Brighton city centre assaults investigation