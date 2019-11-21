Brighton to Lewes rail shuttle will not operate ‘until further notice’

The Brighton to Lewes shuttle will not be operating ‘until further notice’, Southern Rail said.
In a statement on Twitter, a spokesman said: “Earlier this morning a train broke down at Lewes and was subsequently taken out of service, meaning the Brighton - Lewes shuttle will not be operating until further notice.”
Other services will run between the two stations, but a revised timetable will be in place, the spokesman added.
Read more: These are the gender neutral baby names predicted to be most popular in 2020
Read more: Sussex man jailed for making false 999 calls to emergency services
Read more: New images of suspects in Brighton city centre assaults investigation