Buses to replace trains to and from Hastings due to emergency engineering works

Passengers on the Hastings train line have been advised to check before they travel today (Sunday) due to the commencement of emergency engineering works.

Following a landslip earlier in the week, engineering work is taking place today between Wadhurst and Hastings, closing all lines. On Friday, it was announced that the work had been extended northwards from Wadhurst to Hastings, instead of between Robertsbridge and Hastings as previously advertised. Read more here

Network Rail engineers working atBoPeep Junction near West St Leonards Station. Photo: Justin Lycett

According to Network Rail, London Charing Cross to Hastings services will only run between London Charing Cross and Wadhurst as a result of this,

Buses will replace trains between Wadhurst and Robertsbridge and between Robertsbridge and Hastings, these buses will not call at Crowhurst.

A mini bus will operate between Crowhurst and Battle, as full size buses are unable to run to Crowhurst.

Therefore customers may have to change buses to complete their journey.

The emergency work is to allow repair work to take place on the embankment in question, so Network Rail engineers can remove the dislodged material as there is currently a risk of it continuing down the slope onto the track.

On Friday, there was a 20mph speed restriction in place on this part of the network to make sure passengers and trains can move safely through the area.

As this work has been scheduled at short notice, some of the online journey planners may not show the amended service.

All passengers planning to use this route on Sunday are advised to check Southeastern’s website for updates.