Collision on A26 causing long delays

A collision on the A26 is causing long delays this morning (Tuesday, January 14).

Traffic reports say the incident has happened between the B2192 (Earwig corner) and Ham Lane.

The road is blocked and there is very slow traffic as a result. Emergency services are on the scene, according to an eyewitness.

The collision is also causing very slow traffic on the B2192 eastbound from the A26 Malling Down (Earwig corner) to New Road.

This is due to traffic diverting from the problems on the A26, according to reports.