Cyclists are allowed to travel both ways along Cliffe High Street

In response to Pauline Cherry’s comment in your paper of May 3, I would like to correct any misconception readers may have that cyclists are not permitted to cycle both ways along Cliffe High Street in Lewes.

The fact is cyclists can travel in both directions.

The main problem along Cliffe High Street is cars that use it as a cut through and aren’t delivering to or collecting from shops along the High street. This is not allowed.

Cyclists are definitely not the problem, cars are.

Tony Rowell

Stansfield Road

Lewes