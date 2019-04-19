Delays after A27 collision in West Firle

The A27 in West Firle is partially blocked following a collision reportedly involving three vehicles.

The collision took place on the A27 at Firle Road, according to traffic reports.

Travel news

The incident is causing congestion to Polegate Westbound, the Ashcombe Roundabout Eastbound and the A26 out of Lewes.

Traffic was already moving slowly in the area due to visitors to the garden show at Firle Place.

More to follow.

