Delays on A27 near Lewes due to accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There are delays on the A27 near Lewes due to an earlier accident, according to traffic reports. The slow traffic was caused by an earlier accident on the eastbound carriageway before the Ashcombe roundabout, which connects with the A277. Traffic news Traffic reports suggest it happened near the Newmarket Inn. A27 road closure for investigation near Polegate Three-car collision in Newhaven causes delays