Delight at additional rail services in Cooksbridge

Cooksbridge rail users will soon be able to enjoy an all-day service for the first time on Mondays to Saturdays, and more trains from London in the evening peak, starting on Monday, December 16.

Previously the village had only peak hour services, with no trains at all on Saturdays.

Cooksbridge rail users will soon be able to enjoy an all-day service for the first time on Mondays to Saturdays, and more trains from London. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Angie Doll, Southern’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to be introducing this substantial improvement for our Cooksbridge passengers. The new services are the result of really effective collaboration with our local rail user groups.

“This change offers more opportunity for existing and potential new passengers to take advantage of Southern’s services, which we are now running at record levels of punctuality and reliability.”

The news has been welcombed by the Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group, which have been campaigning for more trains to stop in the village for more than ten years.

Campaigner Robert Baughan said: “We are delighted to have secured these additional services for Cooksbridge. The breakthrough has been achieved by working closely with senior managers at Southern over many years to identify how additional stops could be added without adversely affecting the overall performance of the network.

“The action group would like to express its appreciation for the constructive approach adopted by Southern over the years.”

The other notable timetable change in the East Sussex and Kent area will be the earlier departure of what is currently the weekday 07:16 Rye to Ashford International service.

At the request of local passengers, from Decembe 16,r this will leave at 07:06 to provide a connection to Southeastern’s high speed services.