Eleven stations in Lewes constituency to benefit from £15m improvements programme

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield is urging rail passengers to think of potential railway station improvements as GTR has announced a £15m Passenger Benefit Programme.

The fund was established following the disruption caused by the implementation of the new timetable in May 2018.

The Passenger Benefit Programme will see £15 million made available for stations across the GTR network, including 11 in the Lewes constituency, aimed at making tangible improvements to stations.

Passenger groups and stakeholders will be able to make suggestions and decide for themselves what they would like improved at their local railway station.

Improvements could be things like new waiting shelters, additional lighting, or new information screens. Passengers can find out more information and make suggestions on the dedicated website at www.passengerbenefitfund.co.uk

The 11 stations in the Lewes constituency, which will each receive £30,000, are: Berwick, Bishopstone, Cooksbridge, Glynde, Lewes, Newhaven Harbour, Newhaven Town, Plumpton, Polegate, Seaford, and Southease.

Ms Caulfield said: “I am grateful to GTR for setting up the Passenger Benefit Programme which will see improvements to local railway stations that will last long after they lose their franchise.

“It is also good to see that local rail users will be able to decide what is needed at their local railway station, so the improvements will be genuinely wanted and needed. I would urge all local residents who regularly travel by rail to take up this opportunity to suggest improvements at the 11 stations across the Lewes constituency.

“Especially at some of the smaller stations this could make a huge difference.”

Passengers are encouraged to submit and prioritise ideas ready for the selection and approval process starting in August.