A collision on the A27 at Lewes is causing heavy traffic this morning (Friday, January 17).

Police, East Sussex Fire, and the ambulance service are at the scene of the collision at the Southerham roundabout.

On Twitter, PC Tom Van Der Wee said traffic is flowing but warned it is ‘very heavy’.

Police said they hope to have the scene cleared as soon as possible.

The AA said traffic is queuing for four miles on the approach to Lewes.