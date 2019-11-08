Enormous steel bridge beams delivery set to cause disruption – here’s all you need to know

Steel bridge beams the length of six buses will be delivered to the Newhaven Port Access Road site next week under police escort.

The delivery is expected to cause some disruption as a 60 metre-long vehicle delivers the nine beams to East Quay, one at a time, between Wednesday (November 13) and Friday (November 15).

The county council says some “street furniture” will need to be temporarily removed to enable the vehicle to navigate its way through the town between midday and 2pm each day, and deliver the beams safely.

Karl Taylor, assistant director of operations at East Sussex County Council, said, “We appreciate this unique delivery will cause disruption in the town, but would ask people to bear with us.

“The beams are necessary to construct the bridge over the Newhaven to Seaford railway line and Mill Creek, and move forward with the project.”

Parking in Beach Road will be suspended between midday and 2pm, Wednesday to Friday, while the deliveries are being made.

More beams are due to be delivered between December 4 and December 6, and in February next year. Residents will be given details closer to the time.

For more information about the Newhaven Port Access Road and the work taking place, visit https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/roads/roadschemes/newhaven-port-access-road/scheme-details/