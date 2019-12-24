Free car parking isn’t all it’s cut out to be

While I generally support the Lewes free parking initiative during the run up to Christmas, it does demonstrate the role of charging in keeping spaces available.

With no charges it was almost impossible to find a parking space last weekend as no one felt any pressure to return to their cars.

Perhaps a shop sold an extra cup of coffee, but others will have lost sales of more expensive items to the internet as people left having been unable to park.

This experience puts a different complexion on the current arguments about hospital parking charges.

If parking were free it would be far harder to find a space. It is better to be able to park and pay than not to park at all.

David Goodwin

Spital Road

Lewes