Hassocks road blocked due to three vehicle crash

A crash has blocked a Hassocks road causing heavy traffic.
Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter: “Please be aware of an accident on the B2112 junction with Lodge Lane.
“Road is currently blocked. #Keymer#CO326”
The crash, reportedly involving three vehicles, is causing heavy traffic, according to the AA.
INCIDENT UPDATE: Hassocks road clear after 3 vehicle crash
Read more: Cash boost for good causes in Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards
Read more: Freeview viewers warned big switch coming next week across Sussex
Read more: New polling station at Seaford school