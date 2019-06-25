Haywards Heath trains delayed after heavy rain causes flooding

Trains at Haywards Heath are experiencing delays after heavy rain caused flooding this morning.

All lines were blocked at around 6am due to the flooding, according to Southern Rail.

The railway lines have now been reopened but services are continuing to experience delays.

Southern Rail warns that overall journeys to and from Three Bridges, Brighton and Lewes may still be extended by up to 60 minutes.

The disruption is expected until 9am.

For more information, click here.

SEE MORE: Why is Manor Court still unoccupied and boarded up?

Our mental health support is at a very low level with tragic fatalies on the railways