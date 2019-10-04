Lewes High Street reopens after ongoing incident

Lewes High Street has reopened following an ongoing incident, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.
Police were forced to close the road on Wednesday, after ‘part of the roof of the White Hart Hotel collapsed’.
The incident sparked a large emergency response and caused chaos in the area with residents having to make alternative travel arrangements.
