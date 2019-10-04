Lewes High Street reopens after ongoing incident

Lewes High Street has reopened following an ongoing incident, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Police were forced to close the road on Wednesday, after ‘part of the roof of the White Hart Hotel collapsed’.

Lewes High Street has reopened

The incident sparked a large emergency response and caused chaos in the area with residents having to make alternative travel arrangements.

READ MORE: This is why Lewes High Street has been closed off

This is how long Lewes High Street is expected to be closed for

Lewes High Street: Update on road closure