The railway between Lewes and Seaford has reopened following works.

The line was shut while signalling equipment was upgraded, according to Network Rail on Twitter.

SUS-180108-084751001

A spokesman added: “The #LewesToSeaford line reopened as planned this morning - thank you for your patience.”

