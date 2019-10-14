M23 road closures from October 14, 2019 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday October 14 to Friday October 18, 9pm to 5am. Full closure from J10 to J8 plus slip roads northbound.

Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and join at J6 M25. Diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Lane 1 on Gatwick spur eastbound, leading to J9 full northbound entry slip closure and south quadrant of J9 roundabout.

Diversion to J10 for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and join at J6 M25.

Contractors are also working at the South Terminal roundabout to refurbish the arch into the airport.

There will be lane closures, which may lead to delays exiting.

This work will continue for one week.

