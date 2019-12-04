Major coastal road out of Eastbourne to close overnight for two weeks

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a major coastal route between Eastbourne and Seaford closes overnight for two weeks.

The A259 will be closed to through traffic from 8pm to 5am every weekday night from Sutton Avenue, Seaford, to Gilberts Drive, East Dean, for two weeks from Monday December 9.

East Sussex Highways needs to close the road to ensure the safety of its workers and the public as it carries out carriageway patching work.

A signed diversion route will be in place through Newhaven, along the A26 to Beddingham roundabout, the A27 to Polegate, A2270 through Eastbourne to rejoin the A259.

While the whole section of road will be closed to through traffic, the work itself will be carried out in phases, starting on the westernmost section from Chyngton Lane and moving east during the first week to a point just east of South Downs Way.

To ensure continued access to the Cuckmere Inn throughout, during the second week, the work will move back in the opposite direction, starting just west of Litlington Road and moving west back to Chyngton Lane.

Access to the Cuckmere Inn will be available from the East Dean end of the road on December 9 and 10, from the Seaford end from December 11 to 13 and December 16 to 18 and again from the East Dean end on December 19 and 20.

Highways staff will provide access to residents and other businesses where possible, but there may be delays, while pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

Work on Thursday December 12 won’t start until 10.30pm, to avoid disruption to people heading out to polling stations to take part in the General Election.

The county council’s Karl Taylor said, “As the main coastal route, this road takes a pounding from thousands of vehicles every day.

“All of this takes its toll on the road surface, which means we have to take action now to prevent further deterioration which would lead to longer and more costly repair work.

“We do appreciate this work will cause some disruption and would urge people to plan ahead and try and avoid this area at night time for the two weeks in question.

“By carrying out the work overnight, we can minimise the impact on traffic and Highways staff will do everything possible to assist residents and businesses in the affected area.”

Bus routes will also be affected by the road closure and people are advised to check with their bus company for any changes to services.