Major disruption on train services between Brighton and Lewes

A number of trains have been cancelled and there are severe delays on the tracks this morning (April 21) after an incident between Brighton and Lewes.

Southern Rail says a broken down train means some lines are blocked, with disruption expected to last until around 10am today.

The rail company is advising customers not to travel as there is “limited travel options” between Brighton, Lewes, and Seaford.

This comes after the 06.55 Brighton to Lewes service reported loss of power between Falmer and Lewes and is currently blocking the line towards Lewes.

Southern says driver and fleet operatives had continuously tried to fix the issues, however they could not repair it.

The train is being taken out of service, and will need to return to the depot near Brighton for maintenance. In order for the train to be moved another train will need to assist it.

According to Southern:

• Trains between Lewes and Seaford are unable to run.

• Trains from Brighton to Lewes are unable to call at intermediate stations via Falmer

• Trains from Brighton to Eastbourne will be diverted via Wivlesfield, increasing journey times

• Trains from Brighton to Ore will also be diverted via Wivelsfield

The following stations will not have a train service:

• Seaford

• Bishopstone

• Newhaven Harbour

• Newhaven

If you are travelling from Brighton to Falmer, Moulsecoomb or London Road Brighton, you will need to travel to Lewes, for a train back to these stations.

Rail replacement buses have been requested however Southern says it is “struggling” to get enough to run a regular bus service.

Tickets will be accepted on the following:

• Brighton & Hove Buses, on routes 12 for Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford, Eastbourne. 14, 14A, 14B for Brighton, Newhaven). 23 (Brighton, Lewes, Falmer) 24, 28, 29, 29B50 (Brighton, Lewes).

• Southern, Thameslink between Brighton and London (change at Haywards Heath for Lewes if services operating)

• Southeastern between Ashford/Hastings and London Victoria.

Plan your journey ahead at www.nationalrail.co.uk/