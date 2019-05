Three vehicles have been involved in a collision on the A27 at Hangleton, Hove, this morning (Friday), according to traffic reports.

Long delays have been reported on the A27 eastbound between the A293 Hangleton Link and the Devils Dyke turnoff.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the A27 at Hangleton, Hove this morning. SUS-190524-093301001

All lanes have been re-opened but there is reportedly still queueing traffic, stretching back two miles, through Southwick Hill Tunnel heading towards Brighton.