Newhaven ferry terminal has £550,000 refurbishment

Newhaven’s ferry terminal has had a £550,000 refurbishment – and further improvement work is set for the coming months.

The refurbishment, which has taken six months to complete, includes four large seating areas, a new play area for children and an improved check-in desk that will enable passengers to board more quickly.

Work will continue with the replacement of cladding and the redesign of the freight area at a cost of £1.8million.

Alain Bazille, president of Newhaven Port and Properties Ltd and vice-president of the Seine-Maritime Department, opened the refurbished terminal this week.

Michael Smewing, CEO and port manager at Newhaven Port and Properties Ltd, said: “We had a great turn out and I’d especially like to thank all the businesses and council members that attended the event and came to support the port.

“We hope that more and more people will realise how accessible France is by using the Newhaven to Dieppe crossing.”

In 2018, the Newhaven to Dieppe crossing was used by 380,000 passengers, 130,000 cars and 40,000 HGVs. Similar numbers of passengers and users are expected in 2019.

During summer, there are three daily crossings that run from Newhaven which reduces to two crossings from October 1.