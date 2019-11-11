Polegate High Street to close this evening

Polegate High Street will be closed this evening for roadworks which will last all night.

The works, being carried out by Network Rail, will start at 10pm at continue until 5am tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

A diversion will be put in place for motorists. Stagecoach says its 51 bus service will go via Eastbourne Road from Wannock Road up to Cophall Roundabout for both directions.

The last 51 will be affected for both directions and the nearest stops are south of the High Street at Wannock Road recreation ground and North of the High Street in Hailsham Road.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by this closure.”