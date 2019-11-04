Rail fault sees trains delayed from Uckfield

A rail fault between Uckfield and East Croydon has caused cancellations and delays for passengers this morning (Monday).

The incident was reported by Southern Rail on Twitter at 5.50am this morning and regular updates have been posted.

Southern Rail said, “We’ve been informed by @NetworkRailSE of a fault with the signalling system between Uckfield & East Croydon, meaning fewer trains are able to run between the two stations. Services running to & from these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Network Rail engineers are working on fixing the issue.”

Southern Rail said they anticipate disruption will continue until 12pm.

