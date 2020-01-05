Rail replacement buses to replace late night trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes

Late night trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes will be replaced by buses due to engineering work this week.

The works will start tomorrow at 10.45pm, January 6, and run until 11.59pm on Thursday January 9, according to Southern Rail.

Southern Rail

A spokesman for the firm said: “Engineering work is taking place between Haywards Heath and Lewes via Cooksbridge, closing lines overnight from Monday evening until Friday morning.

“After 10.45pm each night, trains that usually run via Cooksbridge will be diverted to run via Brighton.

“Replacement buses will run between Haywards Heath and Lewes, calling at all booked stations.”

For more information see the Southern Rail website.

Read more: Sussex rail fare rise slammed as a ‘slap in the face for commuters’

Read more: Horsham district residents receive awards in Queen’s New Year honours list

Read more: These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the new year