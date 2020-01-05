Road near Ringmer ‘likely to be closed for some time’ due to crash

A road near Ringmer is ‘likely to be closed for some time’ due to a crash.

A vehicle crashed with a telegraph pole on Uckfield Road, a spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

She added: “The female driver was out of the vehicle on arrival. We just made the vehicle safe.”

The road is likely to be closed for some time the spokeswoman said.

She added: “The incident was left with the police.”

