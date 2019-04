The A27 in Wilmington was closed for several hours yesterday evening following a serious collision.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the scene at around 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, April 18).

Police at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Eastbourne Magistrates Court results for April 9 - April 10

Easter video message from the Bishop of Chichester

Eastbourne pensioner, 87, banned from driving after ‘lapse’ led to tragic death of her friend