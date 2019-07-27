The case for improving rather than dualling the A27

The debate about how to improve traffic flow on the A27 is set to become ever more contentious as the date for a funding decision looms closer (November, 2019?).

It is important, therefore, that the case for improving the existing A27 rather than allowing the construction of a new dual ‘super-highway’ through the Low Weald is fairly reflected in your columns.

I believe that Maria Caulfield is absolutely right to state clearly that she supports making improvements to the existing A27, rather than allowing the agricultural and rural character of the Low Weald to be forever deformed by blasting a new road straight through it.

As chairman of the A27 Reference Group she has probably heard more evidence about the problems and how to solve them than anybody else. Her informed opinion, therefore, should be respected and should carry considerable weight.

The problem of traffic hold-ups is primarily caused by ‘pinch-points’ at the junctions in Polegate and Lewes. Improving traffic flow here, together with dualling the existing A27, where feasible, would lead to a situation where routine traffic hold-ups are rare. It would also be sensible to install a ‘smart system’ that could take into account the traffic volumes travelling in east-west or west-east directions at different times of the day.

Please, there will be a general welcome for sensible schemes to alleviate the A27 black spots while preserving the valuable environment of the Low Weald to enable valuable flora, fauna (and human beings) to continue to flourish.

Professor Brian Hill

