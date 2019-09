In my opinion there needs to be a massive shake-up and ministerial intervention over the private car- parking companies, who are not remotely interested in providing a fair and reasonable service.

These private car parking companies are nothing more than intimidating bullies.

They need to be stopped.

It is not fair that these people are allowed to continue in such a manner. We need all our MP’s to get on board and get rid of menaces like these.

Pauline Lefeuvre

Alder Close

Heathfield